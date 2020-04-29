|
On April 25, 2020, Marion H. Swanto, loving mother of seven, passed away at the age of 97. She will be honored at a private graveside service.
Marion Plambeck was born March 13, 1923, in Chicago. She outlived her younger siblings, Milton, Dorothy and Robert.
As a city girl growing up in Chicago, Marion graduated from Lakeview High School, Class of 1937.
At the Aragon Ballroom, she met the love of her life, Paul Swanto. They married on Feb. 26, 1949.
Leaving cold weather behind, Marion and Paul relocated their family to DeLand in July 1963.
As their youngest entered school, so did Marion.
She was a member of the Woodward Avenue Elementary School office staff and retired from the Volusia County School Board in 1984, after 16 years of service.
Following Paul's passing, Marion moved to Daytona Beach, where she enjoyed living in her riverfront condominium for 25 years.
Marion was a devout Catholic, praying daily for those she loved. She was a member of St. Peter Church in DeLand and, later, Our Lady of Lourdes in Daytona Beach. She seldom missed Mass.
Loving her family above all, Marion also enjoyed watching her Chicago Cubs, The Lawrence Welk Show, space-shuttle launches and birds.
She enjoyed sending and receiving cards and letters, and could not resist sweets with a good cup of coffee.
Most of all, Marion loved her family, whom she reminded to be happy.
She is survived by her children, Karen Willis, Louise Loper, Ruth Swanto (Mark Van Fleet), Michael Swanto (Pamela), Christine Lee (Michael), Andrea Jaeger (James) and Irene Holder; her grandchildren, Benjamin Willis, Kristina Fleming, Jennifer Corley, David Boswell, Paula Swanto and Kathryn Holder; and great-grandchildren Jackson, Mason, Michael, Samuel, Austin, Jameson, Lincoln, Nathan, Alana and Kelly.
Lankford is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 29 to May 14, 2020