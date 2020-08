Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAND - Marjorie "Jean" Keyes Ogden, 91, died Aug. 17, 2020. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand.

Born in Auburn, New York, Marjorie was a devoted wife, a loving sister and mother, and a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

