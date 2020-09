Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark Lazar passed away peacefully at his DeLeon Springs home Sept. 4, 2020, and went to be with his Lord at age 63.

He is survived and remembered by his wife, Donna Peterson Lazar; his daughter, Ragen Lazar; his stepchildren, Jessie Hokaszewski, and Robert and Elizabeth Walters; and his grandsons, Kadin, Brice, Jasiah and Kiire.

Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.



