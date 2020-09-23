Martha Alice Ryals, 94, beloved mother, nana, sister and friend, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. A graveside service took place Sept. 21, at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.

She was much loved, and will be missed by all.

Martha was born Aug. 30, 1926, in Tarrant, Alabama, to Charles and Madeline Patterson. She was the fourth of 10 children.

Martha was raised in Tarrant, and graduated from Jefferson County High School.

She moved to Florida in May 1946 with her family, and immediately started working at Barnett Bank in DeLand. There she gathered a close group of friends that would become her best friends for life.

Martha had three sons, John (named after her brother), Thomas and Jeffrey Blocker.

She married Barnell Ryals, (who had two children) March 14,1970, and together they built a very successful fruit citrus company - Barney Ryals Fruit Company Inc. Martha was active at Stetson Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She loved to sing at all times, and encouraged her family with sweet sonnets and hymns. Martha was a beautiful Christian lady, whose faith was evident through her kind words, hospitality and benevolent actions.

She had the most wonderful Christmas-cookie parties and was so kind to the community, always supporting Angel Tree Families at Christmas and cooking at community dinners.

Martha leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two sisters, Jodie and Melita in Alabama, along with a host of family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney, two sons, one stepson and one granddaughter.

It was said that Martha never said an unkind word about anyone, and that is the truth!

Donations in Martha Ryals' honor can be made to The Refuge Ranch, 24240 S.W. Martin Highway, Okeechobee, FL 34974, or to Dunklin Memorial Church, 3342 S.W. Hosanah Lane, Okeechobee, FL 34974. Lankford is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store