Martha Brown Apgar died Feb. 28, 2020, at her home in North Redington Beach. She was 91.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Apgar; son John N. Apgar III; brother Robert H. Brown; and sister Louise H. Garmy.
Mrs. Apgar was born and grew up in DeLand, and graduated from DeLand High School and Florida State University.
She married John N. Apgar in 1950, and they moved to New Jersey, where Mr. Apgar was founder and president of Somerset Tire Service, an automotive-service chain.
The couple raised their children in Martinsville, New Jersey.
Mrs. Apgar was founder and president of the Apgar Foundation, a charity. She was active in multiple parishes of the Episcopal Church.
Mrs. Apgar is survived by three children, Robert Apgar, Leslie Apgar and Karl Apgar; four grandchildren, John N. Apgar IV "Jack" (Courtney), Eva Apgar, Sarah Bergquist (Rion) and David Funk; one great-granddaughter, Vivienne Bergquist; four stepgrandchildren, Deirdre Cromie, Grant Cromie (Brittany) and their two sons, Laura Burns (Chris) and their triplet daughters, and Brian Rosania (Christina) and their son; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In DeLand, Mrs. Apgar's survivors include her sister-in-law Dorothy Brown and her niece Sarah Brown McAskill.
There will be a memorial service at Cathedral Church of St. Peter, in St. Petersburg, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home is in charge.
In lieu of flowers, the family advises that memorial donations may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 1350 Washington Valley Road, Bridgewater Township, NJ 08807; or Catholic Church of St. Peter, 140 Fourth St., North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 4 to Mar. 31, 2020