DELAND - Mary Ann Baracka, 78, passed away July 2, 2019, at her home with her husband by her side. A Memorial Mass service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary. All are welcome to attend.

Mrs. Baracka was born March 5, 1941, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to John and Catherine Collins.

She graduated from St. Benedict Academy in 1959, received a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1972 from Gwynedd Mercy College, and received a master's degree in special education in 1980 from Beaver College.

Mary Ann married Ronald Baracka on Aug. 19, 1961, in Erie, and they relocated initially to Ambler, Pennsylvania, and then to DeLand.

They shared 58 years of amazing adventures together.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Ron; her son, Ronald Baracka Jr.; her daughter, Brenda Baracka Lewis; and two grandchildren, Katie Lewis and Jack Lewis.

Mary Ann was a brilliant and compassionate teacher, who dedicated herself to helping children with special needs.

Professionally, she taught in Central Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and at DeLand Middle School, providing these children with necessary academic and life skills.

Mary Ann was also very active throughout her life educating children in Catholic Christian doctrine.

Beyond the classroom, she found great pleasure working with children participating in the Special Olympics and would have appreciated that donations be made to the Special Olympics in her name.

Mary Ann poured her entire self into caring for her family and those around her, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Deltona Memorial was in charge. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 17 to July 31, 2019