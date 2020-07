Or Copy this URL to Share

DELTONA - Mary Ann Carol Chaffers, 80, died July 18, 2020.

Ms. Chaffers retired as a security supervisor for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Accent Cremation Consultants is in charge.



