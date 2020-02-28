|
ORANGE CITY - Mary Ann Troiano, 86, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, with family at her side. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary, with a luncheon to follow.
Mary Ann was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to Marie Daut and Oscar Rayneri Jr.
She graduated in 1951 from Ravenhill Academy in Philadelphia.
Mary Ann owned and managed a clothing factory in Red Hill, Pennsylvania.
She relocated to Florida in 1972 with her family.
During her life, she worked as a seamstress, a secretary and a bank representative.
Mary Ann was also very active with the church and supportive of multiple veterans' causes.
She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women and the queen of the local Red Hat group, the Sunshine Divas.
Mary Ann is survived by her three daughters, Victoria Dillingham (Christopher), Rebecca Graybill (Randy) and Tina Rice (Erik); her grandchildren, Megan, Shelby and Dylan Rice; and other family members.
Memorial donations may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 3551 Lanark Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Lankford was in charge.
