Mary Diana Wilson Bitler, 78, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at First United Methodist Church of DeLand.

Born in Akron, Ohio, to Roland and Irene Wilson, Diana spent her childhood on a farm in Medina County, surrounded by animals she came to love.

She graduated from Ohio State University, and taught elementary education for 16 years in the Cleveland area.

While living in Hudson, Ohio, Diana belonged to First Congregational Church, where she served as deacon for four years.

Diana and her husband, George, retired to Florida in 2005, and became fern farmers in the Pierson area before moving to DeLand in 2017.

While living in DeLand, belonging to the Garden Club and First United Methodist Church were her loves.

Diana lived a joyful life sustained by her cherished friends and loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Julianne Reese and her husband, Skip. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, George; son George E. "Ed" Bitler Jr. (Ginny); daughter Halle Welch (Andy); grandchildren Kailie Bitler, Hayden Bitler, Drew Welch (Rachel) and Sydney Welch; great-granddaughter, Brooke Welch; and sister-in-law Susan Thompson (Bob).

Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of DeLand, 115 E. Howry Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store