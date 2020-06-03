Mary Diana (Wilson) Bitler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Diana Wilson Bitler, 78, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at First United Methodist Church of DeLand.
Born in Akron, Ohio, to Roland and Irene Wilson, Diana spent her childhood on a farm in Medina County, surrounded by animals she came to love.
She graduated from Ohio State University, and taught elementary education for 16 years in the Cleveland area.
While living in Hudson, Ohio, Diana belonged to First Congregational Church, where she served as deacon for four years.
Diana and her husband, George, retired to Florida in 2005, and became fern farmers in the Pierson area before moving to DeLand in 2017.
While living in DeLand, belonging to the Garden Club and First United Methodist Church were her loves.
Diana lived a joyful life sustained by her cherished friends and loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Julianne Reese and her husband, Skip. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, George; son George E. "Ed" Bitler Jr. (Ginny); daughter Halle Welch (Andy); grandchildren Kailie Bitler, Hayden Bitler, Drew Welch (Rachel) and Sydney Welch; great-granddaughter, Brooke Welch; and sister-in-law Susan Thompson (Bob).
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of DeLand, 115 E. Howry Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 3 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of DeLand
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of DeLand
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved