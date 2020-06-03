Mary Elizabeth Peterson
Mary Elizabeth Peterson, 91, died May 27, 2020. A celebration of her life was June 1 at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.
Mary was a member of LifePoint Community Church, teaching Sunday school for many years.
She loved to cook, sew and make crafts, and especially loved her role as "Grannie Peterson."
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 3 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Celebration of Life
Oakdale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
