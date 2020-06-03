Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Elizabeth Peterson, 91, died May 27, 2020. A celebration of her life was June 1 at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.

Mary was a member of LifePoint Community Church, teaching Sunday school for many years.

She loved to cook, sew and make crafts, and especially loved her role as "Grannie Peterson."

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store