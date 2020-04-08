Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Mary Helen "Prissy" (Bolden) Parnell

Mary Helen "Prissy" (Bolden) Parnell Obituary
DELAND - Mary Helen "Prissy" Bolden Parnell, 68, went to be with the Lord April 1, 2020. There will be a memorial at a later date.
Prissy was born in Orlando in 1952, to Willie Clarence Bolden and Frances Sweat Bolden.
She was married to the late Robert David Parnell.
Prissy is survived by her sister, Williemae Ungaro and her husband, Carmon, of DeLand; and her brother, William Walter Bolden and his wife, Claire, of Beverly, Ohio.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 8 to Apr. 23, 2020
