DELAND - Mary Helen "Prissy" Bolden Parnell, 68, went to be with the Lord April 1, 2020. There will be a memorial at a later date.
Prissy was born in Orlando in 1952, to Willie Clarence Bolden and Frances Sweat Bolden.
She was married to the late Robert David Parnell.
Prissy is survived by her sister, Williemae Ungaro and her husband, Carmon, of DeLand; and her brother, William Walter Bolden and his wife, Claire, of Beverly, Ohio.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 8 to Apr. 23, 2020