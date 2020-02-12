|
|
Mary Jo Kereston, 80, passed away peacefully Feb. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with visitation 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at DeLand Memorial Gardens.
Mary Jo was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Monessen, Pennsylvania.
She moved to Miami in 1958, where she married her high-school sweetheart, Tony.
The couple raised their three children in Miami and then moved to DeLand, where they have lived for the past 24 years.
Mary Jo shared her passion for cooking and baking with her family, friends, students and church community.
Her smile, laughter and clever rhymes will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband of 61 years, Anthony; son Mark (CJ); daughter Toni; daughter Carolyn (Robert); five grandchildren, Danny, Stephanie, Rosie, Katie and Sarah; and brothers Frank (Kitty) and John Pete (Linda).
Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27, 2020