Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kereston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Kereston


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Kereston Obituary
Mary Jo Kereston, 80, passed away peacefully Feb. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with visitation 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at DeLand Memorial Gardens.
Mary Jo was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Monessen, Pennsylvania.
She moved to Miami in 1958, where she married her high-school sweetheart, Tony.
The couple raised their three children in Miami and then moved to DeLand, where they have lived for the past 24 years.
Mary Jo shared her passion for cooking and baking with her family, friends, students and church community.
Her smile, laughter and clever rhymes will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband of 61 years, Anthony; son Mark (CJ); daughter Toni; daughter Carolyn (Robert); five grandchildren, Danny, Stephanie, Rosie, Katie and Sarah; and brothers Frank (Kitty) and John Pete (Linda).
Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -