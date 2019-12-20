|
Mary Theresa "Snookie" Daly, 58, died Dec. 19, 2019.
Born May 29, 1961, the beloved daughter of Al and Tess Daly, Snookie lived at the Duvall Home in Glenwood since September 1965.
Much loved and greatly cared for, she has returned to dance with angels, with legs she never used, singing songs with words she never said.
Peace at last.
Memorial donations may be made to the Duvall Home, P.O. Box 20036, Glenwood, FL 32722. Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 20 to Dec. 28, 2019