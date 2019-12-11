Home

Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 333-9017
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Pinehurst Cemetery
Maryann Margaret (Tyburski) Benio


1942 - 2019
Maryann Margaret (Tyburski) Benio Obituary
PORT ORANGE - Maryann Margaret Tyburski Benio, 77, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 26, 2019. Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation, 620 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange, is overseeing the funeral arrangements and future burial at Pinehurst Cemetery, 4835 Fairport Ave. in DeLeon Springs, which will be announced at a later date.
Born Nov. 6, 1942, in East Paterson, New Jersey, Mrs. Benio was raised in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, where she graduated in 1960 from DePaul High School.
Maryann later met and married her main squeeze, Alex John Benio of DeLeon Springs, in 1964.
Together they launched Rocking A & M Ranch, a working livestock farm, while raising three energetic sons and playing an active role as 4-H parents.
Maryann had a lifelong love affair with cooking, and reveled in family camping trips where their pop-up camper meant traveling in style.
Gardening was her exercise, and working at Camp Winona YMCA in the summer was for enjoyment.
After her sons were grown, she chose to work for and later retired from Volusia County Schools.
Once retired, Maryann had lots of time to watch the Cooking Channel on television, concoct new dishes, and dabble in vegetarianism.
She loved taking trips "without leaving the farm," by visiting exotic locations via the Travel Channel and going on treasure-hunting adventures on Oak Island from the safety of her chair.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Jean Hedwig (Kozikowski) Tyburski; her brother, Joseph Jules Tyburski; her sister, Elizabeth Jane "BJ" Bailey; and youngest son, Christopher John Benio. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Alex John Benio; sons Clinton J. and Clayton F. Benio; daughter-in-law Michele Benio; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Finally, the family asks that in honor of Maryann you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone less fortunate.
Baldwin Brothers was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 11 to Dec. 26, 2019
