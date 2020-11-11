Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew Aaron Stocker, 43, died Nov. 4, 2020, of throat cancer at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Stocker was born Feb. 26, 1977, in Daytona Beach, to William Matthew Stocker and Judith Black Stocker.

He was a CAD 1 land surveyor.

A Protestant, Matthew graduated from high school and earned an associate of science degree.

He enjoyed music.

Matthew is survived by daughters Amber Elizabeth Stocker and Olivia Leanne Stocker, his parents, and brother Nick Stocker.



