Mavis Artillie (Hinds) James
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mavis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mavis Artillie Hinds James, 82, passed away April 15, 2020, in Dallas.
She was born July 22, 1937, in Oracabessa, Jamaica, to Julie McLean Hinds and Ivan Hinds.
Mavis was known for her infectious laugh and warm personality.
A hard worker from the start, she retired from Baylor Hospital after 20 years.
A devoted wife of 33 years, Mavis leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Herman James of Dallas; siblings Ethel May, Dawn, Jack and Harry; eight children, Valentine, Marcia, Jenicy, Venesa, Winston, Leon, Golda and Patrick; her 20 grandchildren, Karen, Joann, Nicole, Anthony, Selena, who preceded her in death, Larenzo, Kadine, Primrose, Kashiane, Nicola, Oshane, Marlando, Andre, Chadame, Nickeisha, A.J., Navinea, Janice Jermaine and Namar; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her siblings John, Brian, Obadiah, Jerry, Jasmine and Stephan.
"Though your smile is gone forever, and your hands we cannot touch, we still have many memories of the one we loved so much." - Author unknown

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 20 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved