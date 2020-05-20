Mavis Artillie Hinds James, 82, passed away April 15, 2020, in Dallas.

She was born July 22, 1937, in Oracabessa, Jamaica, to Julie McLean Hinds and Ivan Hinds.

Mavis was known for her infectious laugh and warm personality.

A hard worker from the start, she retired from Baylor Hospital after 20 years.

A devoted wife of 33 years, Mavis leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Herman James of Dallas; siblings Ethel May, Dawn, Jack and Harry; eight children, Valentine, Marcia, Jenicy, Venesa, Winston, Leon, Golda and Patrick; her 20 grandchildren, Karen, Joann, Nicole, Anthony, Selena, who preceded her in death, Larenzo, Kadine, Primrose, Kashiane, Nicola, Oshane, Marlando, Andre, Chadame, Nickeisha, A.J., Navinea, Janice Jermaine and Namar; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her siblings John, Brian, Obadiah, Jerry, Jasmine and Stephan.

"Though your smile is gone forever, and your hands we cannot touch, we still have many memories of the one we loved so much." - Author unknown



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store