BARBERVILLE - Maxine Carey Turner, 79, passed away May 28, 2019, at the Alliance Center in DeLand. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave. in DeLand. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Purdom Cemetery in Barberville.

Born in Thomson, Georgia, on July 24, 1939, Maxine was a bank loan officer.

She served in the U.S. Air Force.

Maxine was a member of the West Volusia Historical Society and Daughters of the American Revolution, and she was a writer of "Volusia - The West Side."

She was predeceased by her husband, John Wesley Turner Jr. in 2016, and also was predeceased by her brother James Carey, and her sisters Peggy Knight, Irene Brown (who was Maxine's twin) and Judy McNairy. Survivors include her sons Bill Fyfe (Eileen) of DeLand and Christopher Fyfe (Chong Yon) of Fort Knox, Kentucky; sister Mary Howell of Pampa, Texas; and grandchildren Rebecca, Dennis and Jessica.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Hospice of Volusia/Flagler. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand was in charge. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 3 to June 15, 2019