Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mercedes Maldonado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mercedes Maldonado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mercedes Maldonado Obituary
DELTONA - Mercedes Maldonado, 75, died Jan. 31, 2020, at The Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center in Daytona Beach.
Maldonado was born April 10, 1944, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, daughter of Antonia (Rodriguez) and Octavio Maldonado.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Tennant.
Maldonado retired from Volusia County Schools, where she worked as a bus attendant.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Deltona.
A.C. Marchbank Family Funeral Home in Deltona was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 28 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mercedes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -