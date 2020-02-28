|
DELTONA - Mercedes Maldonado, 75, died Jan. 31, 2020, at The Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center in Daytona Beach.
Maldonado was born April 10, 1944, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, daughter of Antonia (Rodriguez) and Octavio Maldonado.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Tennant.
Maldonado retired from Volusia County Schools, where she worked as a bus attendant.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Deltona.
A.C. Marchbank Family Funeral Home in Deltona was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 28 to Mar. 14, 2020