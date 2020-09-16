Michael Anthony Friend, 70, a DeLand native, passed away Sept. 9, 2020, after a lengthy illness. After cremation, burial will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at a later date.
Mike attended local schools and was known to many in town, where he chose to live his life after his military service.
During his life, he worked for the Florida Camp for Children and Youth With Diabetes, and supported the Help Hospitalized Veterans group, as well.
Mike served honorably in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed playing the guitar, and loved rock 'n' roll music.
Michael was the son of John Arthur and Gloria Wanda Tischler Friend of DeLand.
He is survived by his sons, William Friend and Michael Scott Siglin; his brother, Daniel Joseph Friend, who also lives in DeLand; and his half brother, John Friend Jr. and his wife, Robin, who make their home in DeLeon Springs.
Please consider honoring his memory with a donation in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the DeLand Historic Trust Inc., a local 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit charitable corporation that works on local veterans' causes as well as local-history preservation.