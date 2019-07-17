DELAND - Michael David Ruskin, 68, passed away July 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Ruskin was born Feb. 28, 1951, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to Virginia Mae Edel and Karl Ruskin Jr.

He graduated from Dan McCarty High School in Fort Pierce, and attended the University of Florida.

After moving to DeLand in 1971, Michael earned his license in professional land surveying.

He was a charter member of the Volusia County Chapter of the Florida Society of Professional Land Surveyors (FSPLS), serving as chapter president (1981-83 and 1993-94) and as District 3 state director (1982-84).

He was a longtime member of DeLand Elks Lodge 1463.

Michael enjoyed Gators football, sudoku, playing golf, watching classic films, and spending time with his grandchildren.

After retiring, he continued to work with Blackwell & Associates on special projects for Volusia County.

He was an avid patron and supporter of the Athens Theatre and the MainStreet DeLand Association.

Michael is survived by daughters Michelle Ruskin of Tucson, Arizona, Dawn Lynn Cervantes and her husband, Dustin, and their children Cayla and Ciera, all of Deltona, and Shannon Ruskin and her children Tyler, Trevor and Peyton, all of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; brother Tim Ruskin; and sisters Lynn Craig and Lori Johnson.

He was married three times and maintained a longtime friendship with ex-wife Linda (Barber) Hoyle.

The family requests that you raise a glass in his honor, and support Downtown DeLand and the Athens Theatre. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 17 to July 31, 2019