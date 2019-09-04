Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Bonita Bay Club
Bonita Springs, FL
Michael Edward Clark Obituary
FORT MYERS - Michael Edward Clark, 27, died Aug. 7, 2019. A celebration of his life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Bonita Bay Club in Bonita Springs.
Michael's surviving family includes his grandparents, Edward and Donna Guess, fourth-generation Pierson residents, and Jerry and Linda Clark, also from Pierson; parents Jerry and Vickie Clark, now in Fort Myers; siblings Shawn and Kayla; a niece, Nevaeh; nephews Oakley and Memphis; and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, Michael requested that fruit trees be planted at his home. For complete information on services and the donation of fruit trees, visit the GoFundMe page "For Michael" at http://gf.me/u/uqinz3.
To sign the guest book and read Michael's full obituary, visit Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home at www.baldwincremation.com/obituaries/michael-clark.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, 2019
