Michael Guy "Mike" Stover Sr., 63, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at AdventHealth Daytona Beach after an extended illness. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Mike is survived by the love of his life of 18 years, Cathy Tacti; his three children, Michael Guy Stover Jr. (Lani), Jamie Roberson (Scott) and Kaley Stokes (Brandon); sisters Vicki Stover and Lisa Bennett (Ken); brother Tom Stover; and his six beloved granddaughters, Melani, Alana, Parker, Cecilia, Everly and Bella; and many nieces and nephews.

Cathy's entire family meant so much to him, as he did to them.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil "Smoke" Stover, his mother, Lilly Bodeep Stover, and his sister, Elizabeth Stover.

Mike was born and raised in DeLand, and graduated from DeLand High School in 1975.

He went on to receive his certificate in refrigeration and HVAC from Daytona Beach Community College.

As the top student in the program, he was offered a teaching position, but accepted a job with Winn-Dixie, where he started on the refrigeration-installation crew and moved up to maintenance supervisor of the Orlando Division.

In 1989, Mike made the decision to start his own business, Alltech Commercial Services Inc. in Lake Helen. Through much hard work and dedication, he was able to grow the company and become one of the top refrigeration contractors for Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs.

Mike continued to expand his organization by obtaining general contracting and refrigeration licenses throughout the Southeast and California.

He was loved and respected by his employees and colleagues, and was a mentor to many.

For several years, Mike and Cathy lived in New Smyrna Beach. His most favorite place to be was on the ocean, whether it was on his boat offshore fishing or just cruising with friends and family. The ocean was his sanctuary.

Mike's greatest joys were his children and grandchildren. He especially loved his role as "Pop Pop."

Even if he had a hard day or was in a lot of pain, all it took was one look at his granddaughters and a smile would come. They were the light of his life.

He will be missed dearly, and his legacy will live on through all who loved him.

Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.



