Mike Koval, 95, a longtime coach, educator and businessman who started and ran Sugar Bush Golf Course in northeast Ohio, died May, 6, 2020, in a veterans nursing home in Daytona Beach. The cause was natural causes, and he passed peacefully in his sleep. There will be a celebration of his life at Sugar Bush Golf Course this summer, when it is prudent to do so.
Mike was born August 24, 1924, in Bellaire, Ohio. His parents were Austria-Hungary immigrants.
His father, John, immigrated to this country in 1914, with mother, Mary, following in 1921.
Mike graduated from Shadyside High School in 1942, and earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree from The Ohio State University. He was also awarded an honorary master's degree from Brown University.
Mike joined the U.S. Army in 1943, serving in Europe.
His professional career included working as a teacher and coach at Crestwood High School in Mantua, Ohio; as an associate professor and football, wrestling and golf coach at Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio; an intramural director and coach of wrestling and football at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island; and athletic director at Saginaw Valley College.
Mike started Sugar Bush Golf Course in 1963, and later served as the manager and president.
He resided in Deltona for many years after his retirement from Sugar Bush.
Surviving are his four children, Ana Beth Koval of Morris, Illinois, M. Fred Koval of Crested Butte, Colorado, and Mary Koval and Michael Koval, both of Garrettsville, Ohio.
To make a gift in Mike's honor, visit the Hiram College Athletic Department at Hiram.edu.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 27 to Jun. 11, 2020.