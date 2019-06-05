ORLANDO - Mildred Seibold Mathews, 84, died unexpectedly May 30, 2019. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home in Winter Garden. A funeral service will be at noon Saturday, June 8, at Beulah Baptist Church in Winter Garden, with a graveside service following at Woodlawn Cemetery in Gotha.

Mildred was born in Summit, New Jersey.

After she graduated from high school, she and her family moved to DeLeon Springs.

One of her early places of employment was at Holiday House, now Cook's Cafe.

Mildred was swept off her feet by Jim Mathews, becoming a committed U.S. Navy wife.

In 1978, they retired from active-duty life and settled in Orlando, where they remained.

The couple were active members of Powers Drive Baptist Church.

As her mother before her, Mildred was a prolific knitter, using her skills for gift-giving. She also enjoyed reading and HGTV.

Preceding her in death were Mildred's parents, Ernest and Annemarie Seibold; her brother, Richard Seibold; and her husband, James F. Mathews. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Medvedev; and her children, Sharon (Romeo) Tinaya, Jim (Lori) Mathews, Richard (DJ) Mathews, and Will (Mayra) Mathews; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and cousins and friends.