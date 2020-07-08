1/1
Milton J. Wordelman
DELAND - Milton J. Wordelman, 90, died June 27, 2020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 359 W. New York Ave. in DeLand.
Milton is survived by his son Gary (Mira) Wordelman of Forest Hills, California; stepsons Ted Lawnicki of Chesterton, Indiana, and Terrence Lawnicki of Edgewater; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ottie Wordelman, and sons Mark Wordelman and Bryan Wordelman.
Milton served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He retired as an industrial engineer in the steel industry.
Milton was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in DeLand, and the Knights of Columbus, the Shuffleboard Club and the Pinochle Club, all in DeLand.
To share memories or condolences, visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com and look for livestreaming and YouTube information for the Mass service. Lankford is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jul. 8 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
