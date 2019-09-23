|
MLaden "Mike" Lekich 81, passed away Aug. 26, 2019. A memorial service was held Aug. 31 at Oak Manor ALF, with family and friends in attendance.
Mike was born March 19, 1938, in Kruscica, Banat, Serbia, to Marjanka Kral Lekich and Milos Lekich.
MLaden was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Zdravko and Svetislav; sisters Erica and Grozdana; nephew Peter Lekich; and granddaughter Kayla Cardenas. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Julia Thomas Lekich; daughters Teresa Lekich and Cynthia Cardenas ; son Michael Lekich; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
Mike was 13 years old when he came to America,
With great pride he served in the U.S. Army.
Upon discharge, he worked as a chemist, retiring from Sunoco.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019