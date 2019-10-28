Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pierson United Methodist Church
136 W. Second Ave.
Pierson, FL
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Pierson United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Pierson United Methodist Cemetery
Pierson, FL
Morris Albin Hagstrom


1938 - 2019
Morris Albin Hagstrom Obituary
PIERSON - Morris Albin Hagstrom, 81, passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Pierson United Methodist Church, 136 W. Second Ave., with the family receiving friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery.
Mr. Hagstrom was born Aug. 17, 1938, in DeLand, and was a lifetime resident of West Volusia.
Morris was a graduate of Florida Southern College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture, and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha.
He was a member of Pierson United Methodist Church, and loved fishing and his work, as co-owner of Albin Hagstrom and Sons Fernery.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Marsha; son Lars Hagstrom of DeLand; daughter Kirsten Rodriguez (Billy) of Astor; stepson Tucker Gaffney (Brooke) of DeLand; brothers Richard Hagstrom of Pierson and Ray Hagstrom of DeLand; sister Madeline Haisten of Cumming, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Larson Hagstrom (Danielle) of Lake Helen, Lonnie Hagstron (Ashley) and Shalee Ronald (Rob), all of DeLand, Dexter Rodriguez, Riley Rodriguez, Anson Rodriguez and Rayce Rodriguez, all of Astor, and Taylor Gaffney, Grayson Gaffney and Olivia Gaffney, all of DeLand; and three great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019
