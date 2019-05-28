|
ORANGE CITY - Nancy Beth Westbrook, 70, passed away peacefully May 23, 2019.
Mrs. Westbrook was born and raised in Florida, and was a longtime resident of the area.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and soon-to-be great-grandmother.
Nancy had 14 years of education.
She worked in the dental field for 40-plus years.
Nancy loved fishing, reading, writing recipes and cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Danny L. Westbrook; her children, Dennis Carroll and Ronnie Carroll, both of Las Vegas, Holly Halusek of Jacksonville, Jason Westbrook of Orange City, Aaron Westbrook of Sanford, and Jeffrey Westbrook of Deltona; and 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and brothers.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 28 to June 8, 2019