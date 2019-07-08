Home

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
724 N. Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL
Nancy M. Hogle


1930 - 2019
Nancy M. Hogle Obituary
DELAND - Nancy M. Hogle, 89, passed quietly June 24, 2019, at her family home in DeLand. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
Ms. Hogle was born March 3, 1930, in Springfield, Massachusetts, and moved here in 1946 from Worcester, Massachusetts, with her parents, Edmund and Alberta Hogle.
She lived an amazingly full life as a professional entertainer, with a passion for singing and acting. She had her own radio show, and was a Delta Air Lines flight attendant in the 1950s.
Nancy worked nearly 60 years as a kindergarten schoolteacher in Volusia County.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 50-plus years, the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, the Florida Retired Teachers Association, and the National Education Association, and served as president of the Volusia County Kindergarten Association.
Nancy was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, serving as a board member and a teacher at First Presbyterian Day School, and was active in the choir.
Her interests included family, collecting, traveling and sports. She went skydiving at the age of 70.
Nancy would burst out in song at every opportunity and brought smiles to everyone she met.
She made a difference in everyone's life.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Ed Hogle, Stephanie Hogle Starling and Laura Hogle Paleveda, and five grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 8 to July 22, 2019
