|
|
DELAND - Nancy Priscilla Harrel, 84, a former employee of The West Volusia Beacon newspaper, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand, with the Rev. Bill Tate officiating.
After relocating from New Jersey in 1959, Ms. Harrel also worked for an insurance company.
She is survived by her brother, William Harrel of Ocala.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3, 2019