Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
DeLand, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
DeLand, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Harrel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Priscilla Harrel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Priscilla Harrel Obituary
DELAND - Nancy Priscilla Harrel, 84, a former employee of The West Volusia Beacon newspaper, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand, with the Rev. Bill Tate officiating.
After relocating from New Jersey in 1959, Ms. Harrel also worked for an insurance company.
She is survived by her brother, William Harrel of Ocala.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now