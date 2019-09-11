|
DELAND - Nancy Upchurch Summers, 80, passed away peacefully Sept. 8, 2019. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Father Brian Garrison will be officiating. Interment and a reception will follow at the Canterbury House at the church.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and her family cherishes her memory.
Nancy was born May 1, 1939, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
She graduated from DeLand High School in 1957, and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Social Work in 1961 from Florida State University. She remained an avid fan throughout her life.
Nancy and her husband, Dale Shepard, moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1961.
There she worked as a social worker at the Corpus Christi Drug Abuse Council for a number of years.
She was active at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church.
Nancy returned to DeLand in 1993, where she married her childhood sweetheart, John Summers, on March 5, 1994.
Nancy enjoyed visiting with her family and friends.
She was also actively involved in the Alpha Xi Delta sorority, in a book club, and with the Altar Guild at St. Barnabas.
One of her favorite activities was playing bridge with friends and in tournaments as a fierce competitor.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Shawn (Gary) Buch of Deltona, Stacey (Randy) Wilkins of Dallas, and Roger (Liza) Shepard of Leander, Texas; her stepchildren, Jay (Landa) Summers, Mike (Nicki) Summers, Scotti (John) Chawluk and Marty (Rachel) Summers; her sister, Faye Wall; and her grandchildren, Sydney, Lynden, Allie, Riley, Parker, Taylor, Marissa, Gabe, Sara Margaret, Allison, Andrew, Sophie, Jacob and Jordan.
Nancy was preceded in death by her cherished husband of 19 years, John Summers, and her parents, Sidney and Margaret Upchurch.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 319 W. Wisconsin Ave., DeLand, FL 32720, or on the website easytithe.com/stbdeland. Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 11 to Sept. 16, 2019