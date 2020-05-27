Or Copy this URL to Share

DELTONA - Naomi Trier, 71, died May 13, 2020.

Naomi was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Glen Cove, New York.

She is survived by her spouse, daughter, son, two brothers, two granddaughters and two grandsons.

Naomi was a retired supervisor.

Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks. Baldauff is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store