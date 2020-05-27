Naomi Trier
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELTONA - Naomi Trier, 71, died May 13, 2020.
Naomi was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Glen Cove, New York.
She is survived by her spouse, daughter, son, two brothers, two granddaughters and two grandsons.
Naomi was a retired supervisor.
Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks. Baldauff is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 27 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldauff Family Funeral Home
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
386-775-2101
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved