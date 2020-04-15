Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Pierson United Methodist Cemetery
Neoma Ramonia (Smith) Parish


1928 - 2020
Neoma Ramonia (Smith) Parish Obituary
PIERSON - Neoma Ramonia Smith Parish, 91, died April 10, 2020, at Ridgecrest Nursing and Rehab Center in DeLand. The family will have a private graveside service at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery.
Ms. Parish was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Pierson.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald Parish and David Parish, sister Ruth Barfield, several grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 15 to Apr. 30, 2020
