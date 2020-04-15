|
|
PIERSON - Neoma Ramonia Smith Parish, 91, died April 10, 2020, at Ridgecrest Nursing and Rehab Center in DeLand. The family will have a private graveside service at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery.
Ms. Parish was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Pierson.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald Parish and David Parish, sister Ruth Barfield, several grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 15 to Apr. 30, 2020