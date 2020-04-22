|
|
DELAND - Norma Fay Shell, 81, passed away April 18, 2020, at her condo. Her daughter Darla Van Alphen was by her side.
Born in Hyden, Kentucky, and raised in Hamilton, Ohio, Norma graduated from Fairfield High School in 1956.
She was the loving wife of the late Lloyd A. Shell, and the daughter of Astor and Vicy Sams, both now deceased.
Norma and Lloyd owned several businesses together throughout their marriage, including the Chimney Corner Motel and Best Cleaners and Laundry. Both businesses were located in DeLand, where they raised their two daughters.
Norma was an active member of Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand.
As avid travelers, she and her husband toured many landmarks throughout the world.
After Lloyd's passing, Norma continued to travel with many group tours with her friends and family. She also began an annual tradition of a girls' weekend with her daughters, which eventually grew to include her granddaughter.
Being with her family was always one of the highlights of Norma's life.
Whether it was camping at Stone Mountain for Thanksgiving or going on a family cruise, Norma always treasured the memories made with her family.
She was always very social and loved to entertain both family and friends. On a Friday or a Sunday evening, you would know where to find her. She would be playing cards, dominoes, or bunko with her girlfriends.
Norma is survived by her brother, Darrel Sams (Mary Ellen); two daughters, Darla Van Alphen (Fred) and Vickie Bumgardner (Chuck); and two grandchildren, Chas Bumgardner and Darlynn Sharpe (Brandon).
Due to the recent pandemic, the immediate family will be having a private graveside service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at AdventHealth Hospice Care for their compassion during her final months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Health Hospice Care, 770 W. Granada Blvd., Suite 304, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Lankford is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 22 to May 14, 2020