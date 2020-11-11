ORANGE CITY - Norma Jean Passmore Gimpel, 89, peacefully passed away Nov. 3, 2020. Plans are being made for a private family memorial service.

Mrs. Gimpel was born July 27, 1931, in Swartz Creek, Michigan, and married and raised her family in New Lenox, Illinois.

She relocated to Florida in 1976, where she married Leonard A. Gimpel in 1978, and moved to John Knox Village in September 1997.

Norma is lovingly survived by her two children, Michael A. (Christina) Rechkemer of New Port Richey and Linda D. Jordan of Palm Beach Gardens; five grandchildren, Matt (Blair) Roelandts, Kara Beth Roelandts, Sarah N. (Mark) Celeste, Emily M. Rechkemer and William A. Rechkemer; four great-grandchildren, Addison, Xavier, Mallory and Leo; her sister, Eleanor May Masourek; and brother L. Daniel (Jene) Passmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard.

Memorial donations may be made to John Knox Village.



