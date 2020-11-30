DELAND - Ola Bang, 84, died Nov. 25, 2020.

Born May 15, 1936, in Bagn, Norway, Ola left his beloved Valdres Valley in 1957 with $150 in his pocket and a degree from a technical high school in Oslo, attesting to proficiency in English and German, and enough math and engineering classes to gain admittance to the University of Colorado School of Engineering as a junior.

He graduated in two years and became a registered professional civil engineer, working in Colorado, Iowa, Germany, Norway and Florida.

The job he loved best was doing structural engineering at Walt Disney World in Orlando. He worked on projects as varied as the Buena Vista Clubhouse, the Empress Lilly, Main Street and the Shooting Gallery.

Ola had applied for citizenship in the early 1960s during the Vietnam era and was promptly drafted and dispatched to Germany, where he served several years. Upon his return, he became an active reservist.

At the same time, he then attended the University of Central Florida as a business student and earned an MBA.

Questions from flower sellers in Norway and Germany regarding Florida leatherleaf fern propelled Ola into the fern-exporting business. He started buying small quantities from small select growers in Volusia County and air-shipped the boxes directly to retail florists in Europe, providing a fresher and a longer-lasting product than the current shipments by boat to middlemen in Holland.

The business expanded into nine countries and, in 1983, Ola received an award for international trade from the Florida Governor's Conference on World Trade.

A flower-growing friend in Holland sent Ola a huge box of freshly cut tulips. Ola offered some of these to local area florists, and their enthusiasm propelled him into the wholesale florist business, importing and distributing. Running two businesses made his Disney World commute too time-consuming, so Ola got a job teaching engineering at Daytona Beach Community College.

He would confer daily with his European customers, then dash off to Daytona Beach to teach engineering and surveying, leaving the daily business routines to his wife, Mona, and their son, Stetson student Mikael Bang. Because of Ola's early life growing up in Norway, under the terrors of war and the ensuing brutal dictatorship of the Nazi occupation, he did not trust government and refused to borrow money.

His goal of a successful business was to be always debt-free and, with the help of his family, he succeeded. Ola was an active member of the Republican Club and Toastmasters, often giving speeches on the virtues of capitalism over socialism for freedom-loving individuals, and entrepreneurs such as himself.

Ola's favorite sports were snow-skiing and soccer. He enjoyed coaching Little League soccer, especially when his own children were young.

Many years later, while strolling in Downtown DeLand, he heard two young men yelling, "Coach Bang, Coach Bang." He turned around and there were two of his former Little Leaguers, newly returned from England, where they had been playing soccer professionally. Ola was proud and delighted.

Ola leaves behind his beloved wife, Mona. They were students in Colorado, and met on the steep mountain ski slopes. He challenged her to a downhill ski race, beating her to the finish line by several seconds and laughed. They became engaged six weeks later, laughing together for the next 62 years.

He is also survived by his children, Ann Elisabeth (Murray Scot Tanner), Mikael Ola and Christopher Albert (Desislava Nikolova Borisova); one grandson, Johannes Mikael; and three granddaughters, Anastasia Mikaela, Valentina Adelaide and Dianna Loreline.

Ola will be buried in his family's plot in the Bagn Churchyard in Bagn in Valdres, Norway. He is home at last.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store