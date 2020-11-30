Onorino "Tony" Santilli, 102, passed away Nov. 20, 2020. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary. Entombment was at DeLand Memorial Gardens.
Born Dec. 12, 1917, in Pratola Peligna, Italy, Onorino came to the U.S. at the age of 12.
The family moved to Orange City in 1932.
After his father's early death, Onorino had to take charge of the family. He worked many different jobs - on farms, in grocery stores and surveying.
The family moved to DeLand in 1937.
Onorino and his older brother, Liberato, began the grocery business by going door to door. Then, they opened DeLand Produce Market - later known as Santilli Bros. - in 1942.
Onorino continued to operate the business with his younger brother, Venzy, until his retirement in 1980.
After retirement, Onorino worked for many years as a handyman.
He enjoyed gardening, and shared the vegetables with friends and neighbors.
Onorino lived life to the fullest and, as so many have said to us, he was such fun to be around - always upbeat with a story to tell, with a big smile and twinkling eyes.
Onorino was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in DeLand, and Knights of Columbus Council 6274. He also attended St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary.
Onorino was married in 1950 to his beloved wife, Giuseppina "Josie," who preceded him to eternal rest after 35 years of marriage. Onorino's two brothers, Liberato and Venzy, also preceded him to eternal rest. He is survived by his daughters, Anna and Maria, both of DeLand; son Don (Kristina) of Sequim, Washington; niece Anna Felicia of Indianapolis; and nephew J. Anthony "Tony" of DeLand. We were blessed to have him in our lives.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of his more than 40 years at DeLand Produce Market, please donate to your church food pantry or to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Volusia Branch, 320 North St., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Condolences can be made at www.lankfordfuneralhome.com.
Lankford is in charge.