Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Ottis Eugene "Big O" Robertson


1953 - 2020
Ottis Eugene "Big O" Robertson Obituary
Ottis Eugene "Big O" Robertson, 66, died Feb. 27, 2020. A celebration of his life will be planned for the near future.
Born Aug. 10, 1953, in DeLand, Ottis was a lifelong DeLand resident.
He graduated with the Class of 1973 from DeLand High School, where his friends gave him the nickname "Big O."
Ottis worked for BellSouth and Tarmac Concrete, and owned Robertson's Concrete Pumping.
He loved sports and played on the Men's Softball League for many years.
Ottis always enjoyed hanging out with friends and having a good time.
He is survived by his son, Kyle O. Robertson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Della Robertson; and siblings Frank Jr., LT, Jimmy, Doris, Barbara, Fannie, Patsy Messick and Shirley Parker.
Memorial donations may be made to hospice care services or .
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 4 to Mar. 19, 2020
