Patricia L. Baldauff, 83, of St. Augustine, Fl., passed away peacefully May 18, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine.

Ms. Baldauff was born Patricia Lee-Ann Lansdell on Nov. 20, 1935, in Atlanta.

She is survived by her daughter, Roberta B. Ashton (Steven); two sons Regis Baldauff (Mary) and Ryan Baldauff (Joyce); her cat, Kalani; her fur grandbabies, Cooper, Napoleon, Josephine, Sunny, Myrtle, and Noir; siblings Sylvia L. Williams and John Mark Brinkley Jr. She was preceded in death by her mother, June T. Brinkley and stepfather John M. Brinkley Sr.

Pat spent her younger years in Jacksonville, and later graduated from Robert E. Lee High School.

She attended the University of Florida, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree and was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She received her Master of Arts in Teaching from Rollins College.

She spent time in various Florida cities before moving to St. Augustine.

Pat retired from the Florida school system after a career teaching in the elementary-school gifted program. She also spent time as an adjunct instructor at Flagler College.

She contributed personally and professionally to creative writing programs and children's theater productions, and served on numerous councils during her lifelong career. She had previously served on the board of directors for Shoestring Theatre and the Cultural Arts Center in DeLand.

Pat was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

She was an avid reader and sports fan. Her enthusiasm for the Gators and Jaguars will be missed.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Augustine Humane Society. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 14 to June 29, 2019