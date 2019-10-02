|
DELTONA - Patricia Lee "Trish" Sullivan, 49, passed away Sept. 21, 2019. There will be no calling hours. The family will have a private memorial service.
Patricia was the daughter of Jim Sullivan and the late Dorothy Garrison.
Trish is survived by her children, Christina Amato and her husband, Carl, Joanna Olkuski, and Anastasia Green and her loving partner, Armando Jimenez; eight grandchildren, Devon, Ava, Kash, Anthony, Nico, Elijah, Kora and Gabriela; siblings Angela Schavier and her husband, William, Deborah Rushing, Mark Herrmann and Brooke Sullivan; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her best friends, Suzanne and Angie.
