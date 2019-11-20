|
|
Patricia Lynn Chadwick, 76, a longtime resident of Lake Helen, passed away Oct. 10, 2019.
Pat published The City Observer for many years, documenting and photographing local events in and around Lake Helen.
She was involved in local politics, supported American Legion Post 127, and was an avid genealogist.
Pat was preceded in death by a son, Robert. She is survived by her children Kelly, Tracey, Christine and Glenn; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to [email protected].
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019