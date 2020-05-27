Patrick S. Robbins

DELTONA - Patrick S. Robbins, 72, died May 24, 2020.

Patrick was born May 10, 1948, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to William and Helen Robbins.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Robbins; son Joshua Robbins; brother John Robbins; sisters Peggy Taylor and Maryann Ward; and twin sister Catherine Kowalski.

Patrick volunteered for the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.

He was a maintenance mechanic at Orlando Regional Medical Center, and enjoyed fishing, music, singing, dancing and sports.

Baldauff is in charge.



