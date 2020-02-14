|
DELAND - Patrick W. Gillen Jr., Esq., 77, died Feb. 6, 2020. A private funeral will take place at a later date.
Mr. Gillen was a graduate of the University of Kansas and the University of Florida College of Law.
He was a partner in the law firm of Apgar & Gillen, P.A.
Mr. Gillen is survived by his daughter, Flossie (Freddie) Jooste of Sanford; and his son, P.W. Alex (Kelly) Gillen and twin grandsons Howell and Riess Gillen, all of Orlando; and Margaret Gillen of DeLand.
Memorial donations may be made to the DeLand Family YMCA for bathroom and dressing-room renovations in the memory of "Patty G."
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 14 to Feb. 29, 2020