DELAND - Paul F. Monahan, 77, passed away March 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be announced in the near future, with interment at DeLand Memorial Gardens.
The son of Anthony Monahan and Frances Monahan Fanning, Paul was born Aug. 11, 1942, and spent the majority of his childhood in Marlborough, Massachusetts, with his five siblings, Karen Ayers, Richard Monahan, Michael Monahan, Stephen Monahan and Robert Fanning.
After graduating from high school in Marlborough, Paul attended the Industrial Technical School in Boston.
He proudly served for four years in the U.S. Air Force.
Paul worked in the refrigeration, heating and air-conditioning field, retiring in 2001.
He took pride in ensuring that not only his own children but also others in his community had access to Scouting and baseball.
For many years, Paul volunteered as a Boy Scout leader and helped many young men achieve the highest honor of Eagle Scout.
He first became involved in DeLand Little League as a team coach, and went on to serve as president of the league.
Paul was also a member of the Optimist and Kiwanis clubs.
He and his wife of 51 years, Janice, enjoyed retirement together, particularly traveling to national parks.
Paul was known for his love of John Wayne movies, jigsaw puzzles, bingo, bunco, shuffleboard, chair yoga, and bike-riding.
He was grateful for the time he had making friends in the active community in which he lived.
Paul will live on in the hearts of his wife, Janice; son Kevin Monahan; daughter Holly Azucar and her husband, Jorge, and their son Stanley, his pride and joy, who affectionately called Paul "Pop Pop"; and his close friend, Walter Henriquez and his family, Santa, Amber and Jacob.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 2201 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 18 to Apr. 1, 2020