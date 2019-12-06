|
Pearl Smith Bassett
DELAND - Pearl Smith Bassett, 98, died Oct. 13, 2019, at Oak Manor ALF, where she received the loving care she deserved from the staff and owners, Joann and Rick Turnbull. There will be no service; her ashes will be joined with her daughter's in South Florida.
Born May 6, 1921, in Boston, to Harold W. Smith and Alice Worden, Mrs. Bassett taught at the Bassett School in North Miami for many years.
She graduated from the New England Conservatory, and continued her education in music at the Boston Conservatory.
While living at the Good Samaritan Society - Florida Lutheran in DeLand, Pearl gave numerous concerts to raise money for the grand piano that was purchased for the facility.
Music was always a part of Pearl's life. Besides the concerts, she played on Sundays at different churches and at Oak Manor.
She also taught private piano lessons to many talented students.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Deborah Charbonneau. She is survived by her son, Giles Bassett and his wife, Cassandra; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Linda Hopkins and Beth Collins, who kept in close contact with her.
In addition to her family, Pearl is survived by her former student and friend, Janet Barbour, who made sure she was properly cared for.
Pearl's passing will leave a void in the lives of those who knew her. Please remember Pearl's beautiful smile, and especially her music.
Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 6 to Dec. 21, 2019