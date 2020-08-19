PORT ST. LUCIE - Pete Paul Preston, 97, a former resident of DeLand, passed away July 20, 2020. A funeral Mass was celebrated Aug. 10 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie, followed by burial with full military honors at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.

Pete was born Dec. 20, 1922, in Akron, Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ann; four children, James of Bath, North Carolina, Carol of North Palm Beach, Anna of Port St. Lucie, and Peter of Sebring; three granddaughters; two great-grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews; and one brother, Michael of Greenfield, Wisconsin.

Pete began his service to our nation at age 17, stationed at Yellowstone National Park with the Civilian Conservation Corps.

In 1944, he began a 22-year military career serving in the Army 95th Infantry Division (Iron Men of Metz), European Theater, during World War II.

Pete then joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean War.

He continued his service until his military retirement in 1966, moving to Lake Worth, where he had built his first retirement home.

Pete moved with his wife to DeLand in 1985, where they lived until his 90s. They subsequently moved to South Florida to be closer to their growing family.

Pete enjoyed an active lifestyle in retirement, repairing cars, appliances and other items for resale, or often just giving them to those in need. He enjoyed attending auctions, fishing, hunting and boating, and spending time with his family.

An accomplished bowler, he was on numerous bowling teams until his later 80s.



