|
|
DELEON SPRINGS - Phyllis M. Little, 101, passed away July 25, 2019, at her summer home in Etna, Maine, with friends and family at her side. A memorial service will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at 440 Desoto Ave. in DeLeon Springs. All who wish to join in remembering and honoring her memory are invited.
Mrs. Little was bom Phyllis Maude Gerry on March 25, 1918, in North Windham, Maine.
She lived a full life, and kept herself busy with her extended family of four sons and their wives, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her many friends of all ages.
Among her favorite pastimes were family dinners that culminated in high-spirited cribbage games, where she was known to play the winning card with an apologetic "Oh, I'm so sorry."
Phyllis kept up an active social life and correspondence with her many friends across the country.
She traveled extensively in the United States and abroad.
Phyllis was a generous friend, mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sheldon Skolfield, her second husband, Harold S. Little Jr., and her granddaughter Tonja Little.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 6 to Nov. 15, 2019