Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
386-333-9017
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of DeLand
115 E. Howry Ave.
DELAND, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall L. "Randy" Boyer


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Randall L. "Randy" Boyer Obituary
Randall L. "Randy" Boyer, 72, passed away May 16, 2019. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at First United Methodist Church of DeLand, 115 E. Howry Ave. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Born June 7, 1946, in Butler, Pennsylvania, Mr. Boyer moved to DeLand in the early 1960s.
He was a manager at the DeLand Boulevard Drive-In Theater, which is where he met his future wife, Janet. He was also owner of Boyer's Locksmith & Security until he retired, soon after he opened Boyer's Custom Guns.
Mr. Boyer was a scoutmaster for Troop 544 for many years, and enjoyed remote-control airplanes, photography, camping and teaching concealed-weapons classes.
He was a life member of the NRA and Seminole County Gun & Archery Club and a member of the Associated Locksmiths of America and the Central Florida Locksmith Association.
Randy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet; brothers William Boyer of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Thomas Boyer of Atlanta; and his parents, William H. Boyer and Marjory Boyer of DeLand.
He is survived by three sons, Brian Boyer (Jolynn) of Simi Valley, California, and Adam Mahaffey (Dawn) and Bruce Boyer (Deb), all of DeLand; three grandchildren, Megan, Tarin and Tyler; five great-grandchildren; and an extended family and dear friends.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Volusia Area Friends of NRA, P.O. Box 1349, DeLand, FL 32721-1349. Baldwin Brothers in Port Orange was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 3 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now