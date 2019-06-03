Randall L. "Randy" Boyer, 72, passed away May 16, 2019. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at First United Methodist Church of DeLand, 115 E. Howry Ave. A time of fellowship will follow the service.

Born June 7, 1946, in Butler, Pennsylvania, Mr. Boyer moved to DeLand in the early 1960s.

He was a manager at the DeLand Boulevard Drive-In Theater, which is where he met his future wife, Janet. He was also owner of Boyer's Locksmith & Security until he retired, soon after he opened Boyer's Custom Guns.

Mr. Boyer was a scoutmaster for Troop 544 for many years, and enjoyed remote-control airplanes, photography, camping and teaching concealed-weapons classes.

He was a life member of the NRA and Seminole County Gun & Archery Club and a member of the Associated Locksmiths of America and the Central Florida Locksmith Association.

Randy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet; brothers William Boyer of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Thomas Boyer of Atlanta; and his parents, William H. Boyer and Marjory Boyer of DeLand.

He is survived by three sons, Brian Boyer (Jolynn) of Simi Valley, California, and Adam Mahaffey (Dawn) and Bruce Boyer (Deb), all of DeLand; three grandchildren, Megan, Tarin and Tyler; five great-grandchildren; and an extended family and dear friends.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Volusia Area Friends of NRA, P.O. Box 1349, DeLand, FL 32721-1349. Baldwin Brothers in Port Orange was in charge.