DELAND - Raymond John Brennan, 74, passed away June 23, 2019, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky, after a short illness. No formal funeral service will be held. His cremains will be inurned at Greenwood Cemetery, McCreary County, Greenwood, Kentucky, at a later date.

Mr. Brennan was born Feb. 18, 1945, in Cincinnati, to William Raymond and Kathryn Nerlinger Brennan.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. His unit was one of the first Marine units to land in Vietnam, where he participated in many operations, including Operation Starlite and the defense of Monkey Mountain. He received the Purple Heart and other combat-related citations for his gallant service.

John worked as a union sheet metal worker for a number of years, but his lifelong hobby was customizing cars.

John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sheila Clark Brennan of DeLand, and his beloved son, Jon Michael, and his wife, Brandy, of Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Anderson and Sandra Brennan.

John will be remembered by his nieces and nephews as a fun-loving uncle, and by his friends as the truly nice guy that he was.

In lieu of flowers, please do what John loved to do and take your family out for pizza on Friday night.