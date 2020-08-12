1/1
Richard A. "Rick" Post
1958 - 2020
ORANGE CITY - Richard A. "Rick" Post, 61, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully July 18, 2020, at his home. Due to the pandemic, there will be no services. The family hopes that one day we can all come together again to celebrate the life of this very special "man's man."
Born Sept. 26, 1958, in Montclair, New Jersey, to Margaret Feehan Post and W. William Post, Rick moved with his family to Florida at the age of 6, and left his mark on all those who have known him since.
Rick's life's work was devoted to automotive-body mechanics, last working with the crew at Sanford Paint & Body, after spending 16 years with Coggin DeLand Ford in Orange City.
He cared deeply about his work and cherished his family, friends and neighbors, who knew him for his big heart, great sense of humor, and love of life.
Preceding Rick to Heaven were his parents and grandparents, as well as two sisters, Maureen Post and Patricia Post Greatrex. He leaves behind his oldest son, Travis R. Post (Ashton) of London, Kentucky, and two grandsons, Jacen and Emmett; his youngest son, Michael D. Post of Orange City; a brother, Bill Post (Dottie) of Fort Myers; a sister, Linda Post Bradley (Todd) of Auburn, Georgia; a host of nieces and nephews whom he adored; and a very special and beloved friend in Loretta Smith of Orange City.
The family encourages everyone to please feel free to say a prayer for the repose of his soul, and to make any contribution to your favorite charity in his memory. Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 12 to Aug. 27, 2020.
